China condemns Hong Kong protests as 'undisguised challenge' to its rule

China on Tuesday condemned violent protests in Hong Kong as an "undisguised challenge" to the formula under which the city is ruled, hours after police fired teargas to disperse hundreds of protesters who stormed and trashed the legislature.

A representative of China's Hong Kong affairs office denounced the demonstrators, who are furious about proposed legislation allowing extraditions to China, and said Beijing supports holding criminals responsible, state media said.

The former British colony of Hong Kong returned to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula that allows freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, including freedom to protest and an independent judiciary.

Monday was the 22nd anniversary of the handover.

Beijing denies interfering, but for many Hong Kong residents, the extradition bill is the latest step in a relentless march towards mainland control.

"Seriously violating the law, the act tramples the rule of law in Hong Kong, undermines social order and the fundamental interests of Hong Kong, and is an undisguised challenge to the bottom line of 'one country, two systems', Xinhua news agency quoted a Hong Kong affairs office spokesperson as saying. "We strongly condemn this act."