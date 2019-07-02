World

Frozen stowaway falls from Kenyan plane, almost kills London sunbather

02 July 2019 - 11:00 By timeslive
The corpse of a stowaway fell from a plane as it opened its landing gear. File photo.
Image: Gui Yong Kang/123rf.com

The frozen body of a stowaway fell from a plane as it was approaching Heathrow Airport on Sunday.

According to MailOnline, the corpse fell into the garden of a London home, landing one metre away from a tenant who was sunbathing at the time.

Officials said the corpse fell over a kilometre from a Kenya Airways plane, flying from Nairobi, as it opened its landing gear.

A neighbour told MailOnline: 'There was an almighty bang. At first I thought it was some scaffolding falling down and thought nothing more about it."

Airline officials said a subsequent search uncovered a bag, water and a stash of food in the plane's landing gear.

