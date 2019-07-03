World

Iran to exceed uranium enrichment limit from Sunday: Rouhani

03 July 2019 - 12:48 By AFP
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.
Image: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

President Hassan Rouhani said Iran will exceed on Sunday the uranium enrichment limit it agreed in a 2015 deal with major powers, raising it "as much as necessary".

"On July 7, our enrichment level will no longer be 3.67 percent. We will put aside this commitment. We will increase (the enrichment level) beyond 3.67 percent to as much as we want, as much as is necessary, as much as we need," Rouhani said during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. 

