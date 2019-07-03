World

Six dead, 18 missing after Indian dam breached

03 July 2019 - 09:53 By AFP
A man rides a bicycle through a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai, India.
Image: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Six people were killed and at least 18 were missing on Wednesday after the heaviest monsoon rains in a decade breached a dam in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, authorities said.

"Using drones, we have located six dead bodies and over 18 people are still missing," Alok Awasthy, spokesman for India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), told AFP.

"We have deployed two teams after the Tiware dam breach occurred last night and are looking for survivors," Awasthy added.

Besides NDRF, police teams and government officials were also looking for survivors in Ratnagiri, 275 kilometres (170 miles) from Mumbai.

On Tuesday, a wall collapsed in a Mumbai slum because of the rains, killing at least 22 people and injuring scores as the deluge crippled India's sprawling financial capital.

Six labourers also died in the nearby city of Pune when another wall subsided.

On Wednesday rains continued to lash the coastal city of 20 million people, bringing it to a virtual standstill as flooding cut train lines, closed the airport's main runway and caused traffic misery.

A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 airplane is seen after it overshot the runway while landing due to heavy rains at an airport in Mumbai, India July 2, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Prashant Waydande

Building collapses and dam breaches are common during the monsoon in India due to dilapidated structures that buckle under the weight of continuous rain.

India's weather department has warned of "extremely heavy rainfall" in parts of Mumbai in the coming days.

According to Skymet Weather, a private-weather tracking agency, Mumbai faces serious risks of flooding with more than 200 millimetres (eight inches) of rain expected in the next few days. 

People stand next to cars damaged by a fallen tree after heavy rain in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

