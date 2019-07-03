Unhappy birthday: Hundreds fall sick at Imelda Marcos party

Over 200 guests fell ill with suspected food poisoning Wednesday after a meal at a birthday party for 90-year-old Imelda Marcos, the notorious ex-first lady of the Philippines.

Ambulances rushed vomiting friends and supporters from a sports stadium in Manila where around 2,500 people gathered to honour the widow of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Although Marcos was chased from power by a 1986 peaceful uprising, the family is still revered by many in the Philippines and has made a political comeback in recent years.

"Our ambulances took people to hospital after they complained of dizziness and vomiting. They apparently suffered from food poisoning," Philippine Red Cross chair Richard Gordon told AFP.

Health secretary Francisco Duque told journalists the number of ill was 260.