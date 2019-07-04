'The world has ended!'- 10 reactions to Instagram, Facebook & WhatsApp going down
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down for a few hours and people worldwide were losing their minds. But at least we had memes to keep us company.
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp apps are back online after worrisome outages that were experienced in various countries, including SA.
On Wednesday, these social media platforms dominated Twitter's trends list as thousands reacted to the blackouts.
According to Downdetector.com on Wednesday evening, 14,000 users reported issues with Instagram, 7,500 with Facebook and 1,600 with WhatsApp.
Social media users were in a flat panic and from suspecting the Wi-Fi to claiming it was a publicity stunt by Mark Zuckerberg, they came through with the memes.
Here's a 10 of the best reactions.
Back to basics
This is Twitter users when Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp is Down #instagramdown #WhatsAppDown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/3XKapghtOU— Atul Shokeen (@AtulShokeen2) July 3, 2019
Log in and out countless times
Me going onto Instagram only to see that it’s still not working 😤 #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/LkyLN9uHKs— ash.phirrr (@ashleyphiri_) July 3, 2019
Not giving up hope
Me opening Instagram every 2 minutes #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/NIjFKx7ihx— Yokairax03 (@yokairax03) July 3, 2019
Is Mark Zuckerberg's team fixing this at all?
#instagramdown— 𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙣𝙖 (@athiccena) July 3, 2019
Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp joining together to not fix their apps pic.twitter.com/iaOTM5FlMR
Coming to vent on Twitter
All of us gays coming back to Twitter after #facebookdown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/WsgLiBVzRq— Sarah🌸🌿 hates boomers (@sarahf537) July 3, 2019
We're just not winning
WhatsApp #FacebookDown #InstagramDown— How Football Saved Humans - Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) July 3, 2019
Insta user trying to reconnect instagram! pic.twitter.com/R7LospaWL9
What if Mark Zuckerberg is taking us for a fool?
Mark Zukeberg when he figured out how he could trend all is apps on the internet for free #whatsapp #Instagramdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/QG9F5kaOhE— Tosho MJ (@richtosho) July 3, 2019
The Wi-Fi is not always wrong, you know
Me turning my wifi on and off 25 times in a row and suddenly opens twitter and realized... ohh! stop blaming your wifi Everytime😂🤣🤣🤣 #instagramdown #WhatsAppDown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/lbNbLixIiM— meinrad junior (@meinrad395) July 3, 2019
Maybe its not such a bad thing after all
Opportunity comes but once ..time to leave church and family WhatsApp group and blame it on Mark Zuckerberg 😂😂#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/9lLt8C2m6o— LOCAL MAN🦁 (@Lion07444664) July 3, 2019
If we're being honest, Mark Zuckerberg is the boss of us
This Mark Zuckerberg guy is literarily the President of the world, but we don't know it yet. #whatsappdown #facebookdown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/N36h7PutHX— Shadrack Musembi© (@Shaddymusembi1) July 3, 2019