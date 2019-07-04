World

'The world has ended!'- 10 reactions to Instagram, Facebook & WhatsApp going down

04 July 2019 - 10:42 By Cebelihle Bhengu

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down for a few hours and people worldwide were losing their minds. But at least we had memes to keep us company.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp apps are back online after worrisome outages that were experienced in various countries, including SA.

On Wednesday, these social media platforms dominated Twitter's trends list as thousands reacted to the blackouts.

According to Downdetector.com on Wednesday evening, 14,000 users reported issues with Instagram, 7,500 with Facebook and 1,600 with WhatsApp.

Social media users were in a flat panic and from suspecting the Wi-Fi to claiming it was a publicity stunt by Mark Zuckerberg, they came through with the memes. 

Here's a 10 of the best reactions.

Back to basics

Log in and out countless times

Not giving up hope

Is Mark Zuckerberg's team fixing this at all?

Coming to vent on Twitter

We're just not winning

What if Mark Zuckerberg is taking us for a fool?

The Wi-Fi is not always wrong, you know

Maybe its not such a bad thing after all

If we're being honest, Mark Zuckerberg is the boss of us

MORE

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down across the world

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it is working to resolve issues faced by some users while sending media files on its social media platforms, including ...
News
19 hours ago

Facebook services back online after worldwide outage

Facebook said it was "back at 100 percent" Wednesday evening after an outage on all of its services affected users in various parts of the world.
News
7 hours ago

'We don't spy on you,' insists Instagram chief

Instagram doesn't snoop on private conversations as part of its advertising targeting strategy, the head of the popular social media site said in an ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Social media post leads to suspect's arrest and R20,000 reward South Africa
  2. Redi Tlhabi denies she's the reason step-daughter Lesego 'Coconut Kelz' is a ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Three-year-old watches cartoons unfazed while pythons slither over her World
  4. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down across the world Sci-Tech
  5. Family in mourning after teacher murdered over courtesy car South Africa

Latest Videos

DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
'The world has ended' Most hilarious memes we saw #SocialMediaDown
X