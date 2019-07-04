World

Tornado kills 6, injures nearly 200 in China

04 July 2019 - 10:07 By AFP

A tornado has left six people dead and nearly 200 injured after ripping through a northeastern Chinese city, local authorities said Thursday.

The tornado hit Kaiyuan in Liaoning province on Wednesday afternoon, tearing down trees and electricity poles, smashing the windows of apartment buildings, and knocking down some brick walls.

More than 190 people were injured and 43 of them were hospitalised, the Kaiyuan public security bureau said on the Weibo social media platform. 

Most read

  1. Social media post leads to suspect's arrest and R20,000 reward South Africa
  2. Redi Tlhabi denies she's the reason step-daughter Lesego 'Coconut Kelz' is a ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Three-year-old watches cartoons unfazed while pythons slither over her World
  4. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down across the world Sci-Tech
  5. Family in mourning after teacher murdered over courtesy car South Africa

Latest Videos

Pythons & chill: Girl watches cartoons covered in snakes
Pretoria 'pizza heist': Robbers manhandle woman during restaurant robbery
X