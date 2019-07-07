Gas explosion at US mall injures 21

Deputy fire chief Joel Gordon told reporters two of the injured were in serious condition after the blast, one of whom had potentially life-threatening injuries.

"We found patients scattered all around the debris area," he said, but added the injuries generally "are not as severe as what we thought they would be."

His department initially called it a gas explosion and Gordon said ruptured gas lines were found in the debris, but the cause of the blast has not been confirmed.

No one has been reported missing.

"As bad it was, it could have been a lot worse," he said.

A major avenue running past the mall was shut down as a rescuer aided by a dog combed through the wreckage.