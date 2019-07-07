Greece votes in election expected to oust leftist Tsipras

Greek voters cast their ballots on Sunday in the country's first national election of the post-bailout era, with leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's Syriza party expected to be ousted by the conservative opposition.

After nearly five years in power, Greece's longest-serving crisis premier -- as well as the youngest in more than a century -- is battling to overcome a 10-point deficit in opinion polls amid widespread dissatisfaction after years of high taxation.

Polling stations opened at 07.00 am local time (0400 GMT) and will close at 07.00 pm. Exit polls are expected soon after and the first results should come in around 09.00 pm.

With three new opinion polls predicting a clear victory for the conservative New Democracy party, Tsipras called for supporters to mobilise, hoping for a turn around.

After voting in Kypseli, near the centre of Athens, with his supporters cheering, the premier called on young people "not to leave this crucial decision for their lives in the hands of others".

With temperatures forecast to reach 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit), all parties are concerned about the impact the heat will have on turnout.

"What is at stake is too important for someone not to vote and instead go to the beach," 36-year-old Aphrodite told AFP, as she cast her vote in the bohemian downtown neighborhood of Exarcheia.