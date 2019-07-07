World

Iran threatens to abandon more nuclear commitments in '60 days'

07 July 2019 - 14:02 By AFP
Abbas Araghchi, political deputy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran talks to the press.
Image: ALEX HALADA / AFP

Iran threatened Sunday to abandon more commitments under a landmark nuclear agreement in "60 days" unless a solution is found with signatories to the endangered deal.

"We hope we can reach a solution otherwise after 60 days we will take the third step as well," Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said at a news conference, singling out Iran's declining oil sales as one of the main issues that needed to be solved. 

