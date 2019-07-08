Britain hunts for person who leaked cables calling Donald Trump 'inept'

Britain scrambled on Monday to stem damage to its relations with Washington by finding the leaker of diplomatic cables in which the UK ambassador called US President Donald Trump "inept".

The confidential telegrams from ambassador Kim Darroch created a political firestorm in London after their publication in the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

One of them called the Trump administration "uniquely dysfunctional" while another characterised the US leader as "incompetent" and "insecure".

Their release came just a month after Trump visibly enjoyed himself during a state visit that included a 41-gun salute welcome at Buckingham Palace and dinner with the queen.

They also threatened to complicate London's efforts to strike a new US trade agreement that could help mitigate potential damage from Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.