Financier swops luxury life for jail cell after underage sex trafficking charges

Wealthy US financier Jeffrey Epstein, charged with sex trafficking in underage girls, is now confined to a cell in a fortress-like concrete tower jail that has been criticised by inmates and lawyers for harsh conditions.

After his arrest on Saturday at New Jersey's Teterboro Airport on arrival from Paris in his private plane, Epstein was likely put in solitary confinement at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in lower Manhattan, according to defence lawyers and others familiar with the jail.

"When you have someone that's allegedly a sexual predator like Jeffrey Epstein, he'll need to be in protective custody," Andrew Laufer, a lawyer who has represented MCC inmates in civil lawsuits against prison officials, said in an interview.

Epstein pleaded not guilty in the nearby federal court on Monday to one count of sex trafficking and one count of sex trafficking conspiracy. He will remain in jail at least until a bail hearing on July 15. Federal prosecutors have said he is a flight risk because of his wealth and international ties.

In the past, Epstein, 66, was known for socialising with politicians and royalty, with friends who have included US President Donald Trump, former president Bill Clinton and, according to court papers, Britain's Prince Andrew. None of those people was mentioned in the indictment and prosecutors declined to comment on anyone said to be associated with Epstein.