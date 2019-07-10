World

Rouhani says Britain to face 'consequences' for seizing Iranian tanker

10 July 2019 - 10:59 By Reuters
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. File photo
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. File photo
Image: ATTA KENARE / AFP

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Britain would face "consequences" over the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker, and said Iran's increase in uranium enrichment was for peaceful aims, the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported.

Iran has demanded the immediate release of the tanker Grace 1, which British Royal Marines boarded off the coast of Gibraltar last week and seized over accusations it was breaking sanctions by taking oil to Syria.

"You (Britain) are the initiator of insecurity and you will realise the consequences later," Rouhani was quoted by Tasnim as saying after a cabinet meeting.

Rouhani also said Iran's decision to increase uranium enrichment would produce fuel for power plants and serve other peaceful aims, and that it was within the framework of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. 

READ MORE

Iran threatens to abandon more nuclear commitments in '60 days'

Iran threatened Sunday to abandon more commitments under a landmark nuclear agreement in "60 days" unless a solution is found with signatories to the ...
News
2 days ago

UK's top envoy in US says Trump 'inept' and 'uniquely dysfunctional'

Britain's ambassador in the United States has described President Donald Trump and his administration as "inept" and "uniquely dysfunctional", ...
News
3 days ago

Iran to exceed uranium enrichment limit from Sunday: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said Iran will exceed on Sunday the uranium enrichment limit it agreed in a 2015 deal with major powers, raising it "as much ...
News
6 days ago

Iraq sets up 'loophole' in US sanctions to buy Iranian power

Iraq is establishing a financial "loophole" to continue buying vital gas and electricity from Iran despite US sanctions, AFP has learned, mirroring a ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Tragic end for wedding reality show bride discovered in Durban flat South Africa
  2. WATCH | Durban man dies after maggot infestation in mouth South Africa
  3. WATCH | Police restrain screaming woman during drunk driving blood test South Africa
  4. New Sars boss in tender for pal scandal South Africa
  5. ‘If we in SA torch their trucks, they’ll torch ours’: Zulu king South Africa

Latest Videos

JMPD officer pins woman down.
Incredible footage of two leopards fighting while prey escapes
X