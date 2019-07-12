Algerian football supporter runs over family in France, woman killed

An Algerian football supporter celebrating his team's win lost control of his car and ran over a family in southern France overnight, killing a woman and seriously injuring her baby, a security official said.

The 21-year-old man was driving at high speed in the Mosson neighbourhood of southern city Montpellier on Thursday night, the official said, adding the driver had been taken into police custody.

The woman was walking with her one-year-old baby and 17-year-old daughter when the accident happened.

The baby suffered traumatic injuries and was rushed to hospital, said the official.

The 17-year-old had a slight ankle injury, the spokesman said.

"At the moment we are trying to determine the circumstances of this tragedy," the spokesman said, adding there were "lots of people in the streets" following Algeria's win over Ivory Coast in the African Cup of Nations which sent the team through to the semi-final.