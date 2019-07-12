World

Algerian football supporter runs over family in France, woman killed

12 July 2019 - 11:00 By AFP
Algerian supporters celebrate near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris after the victory of their team during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter final football match between Ivory Coast and Algeria, on July 11, 2019.
Image: DOMINIQUE FAGET / AFP

An Algerian football supporter celebrating his team's win lost control of his car and ran over a family in southern France overnight, killing a woman and seriously injuring her baby, a security official said.

The 21-year-old man was driving at high speed in the Mosson neighbourhood of southern city Montpellier on Thursday night, the official said, adding the driver had been taken into police custody.

The woman was walking with her one-year-old baby and 17-year-old daughter when the accident happened.

The baby suffered traumatic injuries and was rushed to hospital, said the official.

The 17-year-old had a slight ankle injury, the spokesman said.

"At the moment we are trying to determine the circumstances of this tragedy," the spokesman said, adding there were "lots of people in the streets" following Algeria's win over Ivory Coast in the African Cup of Nations which sent the team through to the semi-final. 

