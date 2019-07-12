Eritrean 'trafficking kingpin' freed after court rules he's not the right man

An Italian court ruled on Friday that an Eritrean man extradited from Sudan in 2016 was the victim of mistaken identity and dismissed allegations that he was a ruthless, human-trafficking kingpin.

However, judges ruled that the defendant was nonetheless guilty of abetting people smuggling and handed him a five-year prison term and a fine of €100,000 euros ($112,450).

Because he has already spent three years behind bars, the court said he could be freed.

"He cried like a child when he was told that the judges had recognised it was mistaken identity and ordered his immediate release," his lawyer, Michele Calantropo, told reporters outside the Sicilian court where the verdict was delivered.

The ruling represented a setback to both Italian and British investigators who worked together to secure the arrest of the man who was identified in court as Medhanie Yehdego Mered - a notorious Eritrean smuggler nicknamed "the General".

The defendant, arrested by police in a coffee shop in Sudan's capital Khartoum, always maintained that he was an impoverished refugee called Medhanie Tesfamariam Berhe with no criminal background.