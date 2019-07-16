Australian model sentenced to probation in air rage incident

An Australian model who assaulted a flight attendant and hurled obscenities while apparently drunk on a flight from Australia to Los Angeles was sentenced on Monday to three years' probation.

Los Angeles federal court judge Cormac Carney also ordered Adau Mornyang, 25, to perform 100 hours of community service and to undergo mental health and alcohol abuse counseling.

Mornyang, who migrated to Australia from war-torn South Sudan when she was 10, was in addition fined $2,000 but the fine was waived as she does not have the ability to pay it.