After two escapes, 'El Chapo' may go to Supermax prison to avoid a third

Joaquin Guzman, the convicted Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo, has escaped twice from maximum security prisons in Mexico, once by digging a mile-long tunnel from his cell.

If US authorities have their way, a third escape for Guzman will never happen.

The authorities have not said where Guzman will be imprisoned after his sentencing on Wednesday by a federal judge in Brooklyn.

But he likely will spend the rest of his life at the US Penitentiary, Administrative Maximum Facility in Florence, Colorado, the cumbersome name for what is better known as ADX Florence, the nation's most secure "Supermax" prison.

No one has escaped from the prison since it opened in 1994, and Guzman would join a long list of the most infamous of criminals who call it home.

"It's very well designed for its purpose, to hold the most dangerous offenders in the federal prison system," said Martin Horn, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and former commissioner of the New York City department of correction.