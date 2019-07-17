World

Drug-smuggling: Where there's a wig there's not always a way

17 July 2019 - 07:24 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The height of his wig gave him away.
Drug smugglers are coming up with more and more creative ways to move their wares.

CNN, The Guardian and Fox News report that a Colombian man was nabbed at Barcelona airport in Spain at the end of June allegedly attempting to smuggle half a kilogram of cocaine under his wig.

Two things gave him away, according to police - his nervous demeanour and the height of the wig. CNN further reports that Spanish police arrested about 12 members of the same "drug-smuggling" syndicate in May.

They reportedly smuggle cocaine-infused plastic products, which are later taken to specialised laboratories for the drug to be extracted.

A month ago, a 74-year old woman was allegedly caught with heroin at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport. Sars spokesperson Sicelo Mkosi told TimesLIVE that the woman was destined for a central European country.

