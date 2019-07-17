US judge sentences Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' to life plus 30 years

Guzman, who recently grew a mustache, complained about the terms of his confinement before his sentence was handed down.

"It has been psychological, emotional, mental torture 24 hours a day," said Guzman.

He alleged that the jurors on his case allowed media accounts of the trial to influence their thinking - an argument his lawyers have also made.

"The United States is no better than any other corrupt country," Guzman said, adding that prosecutors wanted to send him to "a prison where I will never be heard from again."

Before he was finally captured in 2016, Guzman twice escaped maximum-security prisons in Mexico. He was extradited to the United States to face trial in January 2017.

Guzman made a name for himself as a trafficker in the 1980s by digging tunnels under the US-Mexico border that allowed him to smuggle drugs more quickly than any of his rivals. He amassed power during the 1990s and 2000s through often bloody wars with rivals, eventually becoming the best-known leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.

His 11-week trial, which featured testimony from more than a dozen former associates of Guzman who had made deals to cooperate with prosecutors, offered the public an unprecedented look at the cartel's inner workings.

'EL CHAPO' ASSOCIATE: 'I SINNED'

Andrea Velez, a former associate of Guzman, said Guzman had paid the Hell's Angels motorcycle gang $1m to have her killed, and that she had escaped with the help of US authorities.

"I confess that I sinned, but I paid a high price for my faults," Velez said of her work with the cartel.

The witnesses, who included some of Guzman's top lieutenants, a communications engineer and a onetime mistress, described how he built a sophisticated organisation reminiscent of a multinational corporation.

He sent drugs northward with fleets of planes and boats, and had detailed accounting ledgers and an encrypted electronic communication system run through secret computer servers in Canada, witnesses said.

US prosecutors have claimed that Guzman sold more than $12bn worth of drugs, and Forbes magazine once listed him as among the world's richest men.