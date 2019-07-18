World

Russian nuclear power plant down after malfunction

18 July 2019 - 11:40 By AFP
The Kalinin nuclear power plant's first, second and fourth reactors were taken offline.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

A Russian nuclear power plant unplugged three of its four units after a short circuit on Thursday but radiation levels remain normal, a subsidiary of the Rosatom nuclear company said.

The Kalinin nuclear power plant's first, second and fourth reactors were taken offline, Rosenergoatom said in a statement.

The plant is located some 350 kilometres (about 200 miles) northwest of Moscow, in the Tver region.

"The radiation level at the station and adjacent territory remains unchanged and is in line with natural background levels," the statement said. 

