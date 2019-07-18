Southeast Asia's meth gangs making $60bn a year, says UN report

Southeast Asia's drug gangs are making over $60bn a year pumping out record amounts of methamphetamine, then laundering the profits through the region's mushrooming number of casinos, a UN study showed Thursday.

Crime groups are also piggybacking on improved infrastructure to hustle Made-In-Myanmar meth to neighbouring drug markets, and as far as Australia and Japan, the report said.

The study, by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), warned this was sending street prices tumbling and spurring an addiction crisis.

"(A) safe, conservative estimate of over $60bn a year," is being hoovered up by the meth lords of Southeast Asia alone, Jeremy Douglas, the UNODC's regional representative, told reporters in Bangkok at the report's launch.

Seizures of methamphetamine - both the caffeine-cut "yaba" tablets and the much more addictive and potent crystal meth or "ice" version - had tripled over the last five years, according to the report.