4 Chicago police officers fired for alleged police shooting cover-up

19 July 2019 - 11:20 By AFP
Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke (L) and his attorney Daniel Herbert (R) listen to proceedings during Van Dyke's sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on January 18, 2019 in Chicago.
Image: Antonio Perez / POOL / AFP

Four officers accused of lying about the circumstances around the fatal shooting of a black teen have been fired by the Chicago Police Board.

The 2014 killing of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, which was captured on police video camera, sparked months of protests and became emblematic of longstanding police abuse in America's third-largest city.

A jury in October convicted a white police officer, Jason Van Dyke, of second-degree murder for firing 16 bullets into McDonald, most of which struck the teen after he fell to the ground.

The Police Board said that Sergeant Stephen Franko and three other officers had exaggerated the threat posed by McDonald in order to cover for Van Dyke, according to a decision handed down Thursday.

"Their conduct is antithetical to that expected and required of a sworn law enforcement officer, who at all times has a duty to act with honesty and integrity and to accurately and completely report their observations," the board said in a statement.

McDonald's 2014 murder laid bare a deep distrust of government institutions among African Americans.

The city's police chief and lead prosecutor both lost their jobs after the shooting, one in a series of fatal encounters between US police and African Americans, who formed the Black Lives Matter movement in response. 

