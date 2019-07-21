Hong Kong on high alert as thousands march in fresh wave of protests

Tens of thousands marched in sweltering heat in Hong Kong on Sunday as anti-government protests show no sign of let-up, with anger over an extradition bill morphing into a fresh front against what many see as an erosion of freedoms by Beijing.

Millions have rallied over the past two months in an unprecedented show of force against Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, triggering the worst social turmoil to rock the former British colony since it returned to Chinese rule 22 years ago.

Protesters marched in temperatures of around 31°C from Victoria Park in the bustling shopping district of Causeway Bay to Wan Chai, just one metro stop away, after police shortened the route, citing safety concerns.

Some held up banners that said, "LIAR" and "No excuse Carrie Lame". A poster plastered on a lamppost called for an "Investigation on police brutality".

Many ignored the official end point and appeared to make their way to Admiralty district, where protesters stormed and ransacked the city's legislature three weeks ago in chaotic scenes beamed live to the world.

"The police are terribly worried, I understand, about possible scuffles, clashes ... violence around the government and legislative complexes and the police headquarters," said pro-democracy legislator Claudia Mo.