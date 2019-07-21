Mueller report shows evidence Trump committed crimes, says top Democrat

The top Democrat on the US House judiciary committee said on Sunday he believes there is "substantial evidence" that President Donald Trump committed high crimes and misdemeanours, and he plans to ask former special counsel Robert Mueller to present those facts at a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"The report presents very substantial evidence that the president is guilty of high crime and misdemeanors, and we have to let Mueller present those facts to the American people and then see where we go from there," House judiciary committee chair Jerrold Nadler said on "Fox News Sunday."

"The administration must be held accountable, and no president can be above the law."

Nadler's comments are significant because evidence of such crimes would be required if Democrats pursue impeachment proceedings against the president.

In two nationally televised back-to-back hearings on Wednesday before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees, Democrats are expected to try and get Mueller to focus his testimony on specific examples of Trump's misconduct.