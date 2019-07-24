World

Awks! Ivanka Trump congratulates Boris Johnson on becoming PM of 'United Kingston'

24 July 2019 - 07:50 By Jessica Levitt
Ivanka Trump has become the butt of many a joke.
Image: Michael Kappeler/Reuters

Ivanka Trump caused many a giggle after she tweeted a congratulatory message to Boris Johnson on becoming the new prime minister of 'United Kingston'.

Although she quickly corrected the tweet after getting tons of comments, screengrabs of the original message went viral.

She later said that the message was autocorrected, dismissing speculation that she didn't know it is actually the United Kingdom.

United Kingston soon made the global trends list on Twitter, with many poking fun at the gaffe.

Boris Johnson has been elected as leader of the Conservative Party on July 23 2019 and will become the UK’s next prime minister after defeating Jeremy Hunt.

