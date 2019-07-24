Awks! Ivanka Trump congratulates Boris Johnson on becoming PM of 'United Kingston'
Ivanka Trump caused many a giggle after she tweeted a congratulatory message to Boris Johnson on becoming the new prime minister of 'United Kingston'.
Although she quickly corrected the tweet after getting tons of comments, screengrabs of the original message went viral.
She later said that the message was autocorrected, dismissing speculation that she didn't know it is actually the United Kingdom.
United Kingston soon made the global trends list on Twitter, with many poking fun at the gaffe.
Ivanka tweeting out United Kingston instead of United Kingdom is more proof that she is too irresponsible to be working in the White House. This sort of amateur hour mistake is ridiculous and makes our country look like a bunch of fools. Ivanka should’ve never been hired. Period.— Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 23, 2019
That’s United Kingston-upon-Thames to you #SpecialRelationship pic.twitter.com/zwxw6VCNAy— Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) July 23, 2019
#NotMyPM— Diane Toucan (@DianeToucan) July 23, 2019
Dear UK - at first we were all worried when we saw the news. But imagine our relief when our own Princess daughter-wife, another stable genius, informed us it was United Kingston. That's over there by Whales. Bet you wish you had the Trumps. pic.twitter.com/Wi07or7l7X
Guys, apparently there’s a factory in the United Kingston that’s making these and it needs to be shut down. 😲 pic.twitter.com/uIG75eTORx— Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) July 23, 2019
Boris Johnson has been elected as leader of the Conservative Party on July 23 2019 and will become the UK’s next prime minister after defeating Jeremy Hunt.