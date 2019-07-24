World

Food for... trash? India's first 'garbage cafe' to offer meals for plastic

24 July 2019 - 17:21 By Annie Banerji
A city in India has introduced a novel way of keeping the streets clean by opening the country's first 'garbage cafe' next month where people can bring plastic waste and get a free meal.
Image: REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin/File Photo

Hungry, but don't have cash? No problem, bring plastic waste and get a free meal, said the mayor of an Indian city where the country's first "garbage cafe" will open next month.

The small restaurant in the eastern city of Ambikapur will provide hearty food to homeless and poor people and encourage citizens to keep their streets clean, said mayor Ajay Tirkey.

"Everybody is welcome to donate plastic. The cafe will be mainly run by women... Preparations are in full swing!" he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Wednesday.

Single-use plastics are banned in many states, but Indians still generate 26,000 tonnes of plastic waste every day, according to government data. The waste is often dumped in streets, drains and landfills.

Plastic bottles are paying for school in Lagos, Nigeria

A school in Lagos, Nigeria, is accepting empty plastic bottles from parents in exchange for their children's school fees.
News
1 month ago

The Garbage Cafe, inspired by similar cafes that have opened in countries including Cambodia and Belgium, wants to change that.

In exchange for one kilogram of plastic, the cafe will serve a curry with rice, lentils, and papadams, said Tirkey, estimating that would take a couple of hours to collect.

For half that weight, punters will receive a breakfast of samosas, lentil doughnuts or stuffed flatbreads.

A waste management system set up in 2015 and run by women who go door-to-door collecting plastic for recycling, has helped make Ambikapur one of India's cleanest cities.

The city built a road made entirely of plastic in 2015, India's first and earns 1.2 million rupees ($17,400) a month selling plastic and recycled paper to private companies, according to Tirkey.

In a similar move earlier this year, a school in northeastern Assam state started providing free schooling to students in exchange for plastic waste.

Reuters

We're unwittingly eating 'tens of thousands' of plastic pieces each year

Humans eat and breathe in tens of thousands of microplastic particles every year, according to a new analysis on Wednesday that raised fresh ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Malaysia ships back plastic waste; says it won't be 'world's dumping ground'

Hundreds of tons of imported plastic waste will be shipped back to where it came from, Malaysia said on Tuesday, insisting the country did not want ...
News
1 month ago

Your milk bottle, shampoo bottle or even a child's toy could make you sick

You can’t see, smell, or taste them, but chances are phthalates – a common additive used in the manufacturing of everyday plastic items – may be in ...
News
1 month ago

