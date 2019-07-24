World

'This is an LGBT-free zone': Polish magazine issues anti-gay stickers

24 July 2019 - 14:13 By afp
People wave rainbow flags during the Baltic gay pride parade on June 8 2019 on the streets of the Polish capital Warsaw.
People wave rainbow flags during the Baltic gay pride parade on June 8 2019 on the streets of the Polish capital Warsaw.
Image: Janek Skarzynski / AFP

A news magazine close to Poland's right-wing government distributed anti-LGBT stickers with its latest issue on Wednesday, a move that has triggered condemnation from the opposition and even the US ambassador.

LGBT+ rights has become a hot-button issue in the heavily Catholic EU country ahead of a general election this year after Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the powerful leader of the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party, dubbed them a "threat" to society and put the issue high on his party's campaign agenda.

Kaczynski echoes strong and repeated declarations by Poland's Roman Catholic church against gay rights.

The stickers, which were given out with the magazine Gazeta Polska, are designed with a large black cross over an LGBT+ rainbow motif, captioned "This is an LGBT-free zone".

Poland's EMPIK bookstores and British-owned BP petrol stations said they would not be selling Wednesday's edition of Gazeta Polska containing the stickers.

A sticker bearing a large black cross over an LGBT+ rainbow motif and reading 'This is an LGBT-free zone', is being distributed with the latest issue of right-leaning magazine 'Gazeta Polska'.
A sticker bearing a large black cross over an LGBT+ rainbow motif and reading 'This is an LGBT-free zone', is being distributed with the latest issue of right-leaning magazine 'Gazeta Polska'.
Image: Janek Skarzynski / AFP

The caption refers to a trend at the local government level where communities, mostly allied with the PiS, have adopted resolutions declaring themselves "free of LGBT ideology" in the wake of Kaczynski's comments.

The stickers follow weekend violence that marred the first gay pride parade in the eastern Polish city of Bialystok where football hooligans, some with far-right sympathies, attacked marchers and police.

US ambassador criticised 

Although PiS Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki condemned the violence he did not speak out against the anti-LGBT campaign.

His education minister, Dariusz Piontkowski, said on Sunday that it's worth considering whether or not such [gay pride] events should be organised in the future".

Last Friday, the Morawiecki government criticised US ambassador Georgette Mosbacher for her support for LGBT+ rights after she spoke out against the sticker campaign on Twitter, saying it promoted hate and intolerance.

PiS government spokesman Piotr Muller termed Mosbacher's statement "unnecessary".

Campaigning on a platform of generous social spending, recent opinion polls show the PiS is on track to win a second consecutive term in the October general election.

Russia cuts gay scenes from Elton John biopic

Gay sex scenes have been cut from the Russian version of an Elton John biopic, critics who saw a preview have said.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Left-wing politicians and the openly gay leader of the Spring party Robert Biedron have announced a "Violence-free zone" protest in Bialystok on Sunday.

The Polish edition of Newsweek is distributing "Hate-free zone" stickers featuring a smiling heart in the red-and-white colours of the Polish national flag.

According to a Polish civil rights campaign group around 30 communities, including villages and regional assemblies, have adopted such resolutions.

Poland's ombudsman Adam Bodnar has signalled he intends to challenge the resolutions in court as being unconstitutional.

Warsaw deputy mayor Pawel Rabiej allied with the main Civic Platform opposition party has filed a criminal complaint with prosecutors against Gazeta Polska over its anti-LGBT stickers.

MORE

Botswana govt to appeal court ruling scrapping anti-gay laws

Botswana's government will appeal a June high court ruling that decriminalised homosexuality, the attorney-general said Friday.
News
2 weeks ago

Israel Folau anti-gay row headed to court as mediation fails

Fallen star Israel Folau and Rugby Australia looked headed for a long and costly court battle over his sacking for homophobic comments Friday after ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Attitudes to gender and sexual diversity: changing global trends

Changes in geopolitical forces are sweeping rapidly across the world, affecting the lives of many, for better and for worse.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Was Marc Batchelor slain for a ton of cocaine? South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'Drunk' man pushes shelf over and trashes Pretoria garage shop South Africa
  3. 'Hands off the public protector': Pledges from R8 to help her pay R900k South Africa
  4. Have you seen this woman? She's wanted by cops over R8m Sandton jewellery heist South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man drives his car into KZN sea for 'a dare' South Africa

Latest Videos

'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...
X