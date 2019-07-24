'This is an LGBT-free zone': Polish magazine issues anti-gay stickers

A news magazine close to Poland's right-wing government distributed anti-LGBT stickers with its latest issue on Wednesday, a move that has triggered condemnation from the opposition and even the US ambassador.

LGBT+ rights has become a hot-button issue in the heavily Catholic EU country ahead of a general election this year after Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the powerful leader of the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party, dubbed them a "threat" to society and put the issue high on his party's campaign agenda.

Kaczynski echoes strong and repeated declarations by Poland's Roman Catholic church against gay rights.

The stickers, which were given out with the magazine Gazeta Polska, are designed with a large black cross over an LGBT+ rainbow motif, captioned "This is an LGBT-free zone".

Poland's EMPIK bookstores and British-owned BP petrol stations said they would not be selling Wednesday's edition of Gazeta Polska containing the stickers.