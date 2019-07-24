Tight-lipped Mueller under pressure to call out Donald Trump's 'crimes'

Pressure mounted on Robert Mueller, who headed the probe investigating Russian meddling in Donald Trump's election campaign, to spell out clearly in congressional testimony on Wednesday if he believes the president committed a crime.

Three months after releasing the final report on his two-year investigation into the 2016 presidential election, much of the American public remains unclear about special counsel Mueller's findings on whether Trump criminally obstructed justice and whether his campaign colluded with Russians.

With Trump declaring he was "exonerated" in the probe and Democrats saying it supplied ample evidence for impeachment, the notoriously taciturn Mueller will answer questions for the first time in front of two separate, Democrat-run committees in the House of Representatives.

No one was certain whether Mueller, who has resisted testifying, will go beyond the cryptic, heavily legalistic conclusions presented in his report, which allowed the president and his allies to claim the investigation was a politically charged witch hunt that found nothing of substance.

Trump tweeted about the hearings on Monday.