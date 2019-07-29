World

Donald Trump under fire for 'racist' Baltimore tweets

29 July 2019 - 13:32 By Unathi Nkanjeni
US president Donald Trump has been lambasted for attacking a politician and calling his district in Baltimore 'a disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess'. File photo.
Image: AFP PHOTO / YURI GRIPAS

Controversial US president Donald Trump has come under fire for his recent Twitter rants - again! 

This time he has been lambasted for attacking a politician and calling his district "a disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess".

Trump lashed out at Elijah Cummings, who chairs the House Oversight Committee and is known for being fiercely critical of conditions in detention centres in the US, calling him a "brutal bully" for criticising the US border patrol.

"Rep Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men and women of border patrol about conditions at the southern border, when actually his Baltimore district is far worse and more dangerous," said Trump.

He added that the district was "infested" and no human being would want to live there.

Cummings, responding to Trump, said he has a "constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the executive branch" and has a "moral duty" to fight for his constituents.

Baltimore's mayor Bernard Young said in a statement shared on Twitter that Trump "is a disappointment to the people" of his city, and to "our country, and to the world".

US House speaker Nancy Pelosi also chimed in, condemning Trump’s attacks as racist.

Pelosi said Cummings was a champion in the Congress.

"We all reject racist attacks against him and support his steadfast leadership," she said.

