Donald Trump under fire for 'racist' Baltimore tweets
Controversial US president Donald Trump has come under fire for his recent Twitter rants - again!
This time he has been lambasted for attacking a politician and calling his district "a disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess".
Trump lashed out at Elijah Cummings, who chairs the House Oversight Committee and is known for being fiercely critical of conditions in detention centres in the US, calling him a "brutal bully" for criticising the US border patrol.
"Rep Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men and women of border patrol about conditions at the southern border, when actually his Baltimore district is far worse and more dangerous," said Trump.
Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019
He added that the district was "infested" and no human being would want to live there.
Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019
Cummings, responding to Trump, said he has a "constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the executive branch" and has a "moral duty" to fight for his constituents.
Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors.— Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) July 27, 2019
It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents.
Baltimore's mayor Bernard Young said in a statement shared on Twitter that Trump "is a disappointment to the people" of his city, and to "our country, and to the world".
It’s completely unacceptable for the political leader of our country to denigrate a vibrant American City like Baltimore, and to viciously attack U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings a patriot and a hero. pic.twitter.com/TJdbST6Md9— Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young (@mayorbcyoung) July 27, 2019
US House speaker Nancy Pelosi also chimed in, condemning Trump’s attacks as racist.
Pelosi said Cummings was a champion in the Congress.
"We all reject racist attacks against him and support his steadfast leadership," she said.
.@RepCummings is a champion in the Congress and the country for civil rights and economic justice, a beloved leader in Baltimore, and deeply valued colleague. We all reject racist attacks against him and support his steadfast leadership. #ElijahCummingsIsAPatriot https://t.co/2LG8AuQrHh— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 27, 2019