Donald Trump under fire for 'racist' Baltimore tweets

Controversial US president Donald Trump has come under fire for his recent Twitter rants - again!

This time he has been lambasted for attacking a politician and calling his district "a disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess".

Trump lashed out at Elijah Cummings, who chairs the House Oversight Committee and is known for being fiercely critical of conditions in detention centres in the US, calling him a "brutal bully" for criticising the US border patrol.

"Rep Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men and women of border patrol about conditions at the southern border, when actually his Baltimore district is far worse and more dangerous," said Trump.