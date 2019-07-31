Australian bush resort investigated for wombat-shooting tours

A bush resort in Australia that lured tourists with the promise of shooting wombats and other native wildlife with military weapons is under police investigation, authorities said Wednesday.

Victoria police and the state's environment department told AFP on Wednesday they were probing activities at a former cattle station a two-hour drive north of Melbourne that is owned by a controversial China-born businessman.

Chinese-language ads posted on WeChat for the Juijui Resort offers a Aus$1,000 ($690) two-day, one-night hunting experience with luxury transfers from Melbourne.

Guests can use "all kinds of hunting weapons, including but not limited to double-barrelled shotguns, small calibre rifles and large calibre sniper rifles".

"It's the ultimate dream for military fans," state the ads, which include photographs of tourists toting guns.

"Guides with hunting licences will explain how to use the guns and share all necessary knowledge, so even without any hunting experience, you are guaranteed to become the best shooters.

"Wild rabbits, foxes, wombats, wood ducks, red deers, sambar deers ... are all waiting to spend a wonderful holiday with you."