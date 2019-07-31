World

Australian bush resort investigated for wombat-shooting tours

31 July 2019 - 16:26 By afp
An bush lodge in Australia is luring tourists with promises of hunting wombats and other native wildlife.
An bush lodge in Australia is luring tourists with promises of hunting wombats and other native wildlife.
Image: 123RF/Garth Wilshire

A bush resort in Australia that lured tourists with the promise of shooting wombats and other native wildlife with military weapons is under police investigation, authorities said Wednesday.

Victoria police and the state's environment department told AFP on Wednesday they were probing activities at a former cattle station a two-hour drive north of Melbourne that is owned by a controversial China-born businessman.

Chinese-language ads posted on WeChat for the Juijui Resort offers a Aus$1,000 ($690) two-day, one-night hunting experience with luxury transfers from Melbourne.

Guests can use "all kinds of hunting weapons, including but not limited to double-barrelled shotguns, small calibre rifles and large calibre sniper rifles".

"It's the ultimate dream for military fans," state the ads, which include photographs of tourists toting guns.

"Guides with hunting licences will explain how to use the guns and share all necessary knowledge, so even without any hunting experience, you are guaranteed to become the best shooters.

"Wild rabbits, foxes, wombats, wood ducks, red deers, sambar deers ... are all waiting to spend a wonderful holiday with you."

WATCH | Daughter disowns 'horrible' father who kissed wife next to lion he killed

Nineteen-year-old Sydney Carter has disowned her father after a photo of him kissing his wife next to a corpse of a lion went viral.
News
1 week ago

Squat and furry, wombats are small burrow-dwelling marsupials that are largely nocturnal and walk on all fours.

The adverts list an address in the town of Murrindindi, which property records show is an A$7.5m estate owned by Tom Zhou.

"Victoria police are aware of reports of illegal hunting at a Murrindindi property," a police spokesperson said in a statement. "Police will investigate to determine whether any crimes have been committed."

Farmers can apply for permits to kill native animals such as wombats - which are a protected species - but those found guilty of illegally shooting wildlife face fines and up to two years' jail.

A Nine News investigation earlier alleged that Melbourne-based Zhou had a business organising junkets for Chinese tourists to visit Australian casinos, with links to organised crime and the Chinese Communist Party.

The reports have sparked a separate investigation into whether immigration officials illegally smoothed the way for "VVIP" Chinese high rollers.

MORE

Storm over kissing couple posing with their Kalahari 'monster lion' kill

Private hunting company Legelela Safaris has been drawn into a social media storm after a photograph emerged of a Canadian couple kissing next to the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Botswana lifts ban on elephant hunting

Botswana on Wednesday lifted its ban on elephant hunting, saying the population had increased and farmers' livelihoods were being impacted, in a move ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Man who killed biker in road rage incident acquitted South Africa
  2. Samuel Meyiwa dies, without seeing justice over murder of soccer player son ... South Africa
  3. 'Snitch' twist as Batchelor link to Oz bust surfaces News
  4. The new customary marriages law: what you need to know South Africa
  5. 'Definitely weird': Man bitten by snake bites it back World

Latest Videos

6 thugs rob McDonald's and customers in Joburg
Two arrested for attacking police outside Burgersfort court
X