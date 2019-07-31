US-China trade talks resume after Trump tweetstorm

Chinese and US negotiators held talks in Shanghai Wednesday in a bid to bring an end to a year-long trade war, with the meeting overshadowed by a Twitter tirade from President Donald Trump.

Washington and Beijing have so far hit each other with punitive tariffs covering more than $360 billion in two-way trade in a row centred on demands for China to curb the alleged theft of American technology and provide a level playing field to US companies.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin shook hands and exchanged pleasantries with Vice Premier Liu He Wednesday morning.

The group then went behind closed doors for the latest round of talks between the world's two largest economies in the first face-to-face negotiations since Trump agreed to a truce with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in June.

The US officials arrived in Shanghai on Tuesday and joined Chinese officials for dinner and informal discussions -- just as Trump took to Twitter to lambast what he said was a lack of willingness by Beijing to broker a fair deal.

"My team is negotiating with them now, but they always change the deal in the end to their benefit," Trump wrote Tuesday.