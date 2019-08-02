World

WATCH | Jiving Abu Dhabi cleaner goes viral for slick moves

02 August 2019 - 06:50 By TimesLIVE
The footage of the man dancing has been widely shared on the internet.
Image: Twitter/Afra Almarar

Footage of a cleaner in Abu Dhabi has gone viral after it was shared on Twitter.

The video was captured by a Twitter user and has so far being viewed more than 36,000 times.

The National reports that the man said he was "surprised" that his moves have become an internet sensation.

Gulf News reports the cleaner is employed by the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre Tadweer and is well known in the area for his dance moves.

