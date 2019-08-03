Humanity's next test: feed 10 billion without ruining Earth

It is a question critical to mankind's survival: how do we grow enough food to sustain our booming population without wrecking our only home and plundering Nature's bounty?

Next week the most detailed scientific assessment yet of how we use the land we need to survive will show in the starkest terms the unpalatable choices facing humanity.

The Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) special report on land use is expected to warn how industrialised food chains, rampant resource exploitation, and even efforts to stave off the worst effects of global warming, are jeopardising our future ability to feed ourselves.

But it will also deliver a withering verdict on global inequality, depicting a planet where billions of overfed people throw away vast amounts of calories at the end of each day as hundreds of millions go to bed hungry.

As policymakers from around the world were set to begin poring over the report's draft text in Geneva on Friday, experts said the importance of using land efficiently had long been overlooked.