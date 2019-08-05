World

Australia cancer sufferer first to use new assisted dying law

05 August 2019 - 08:23 By AFP
This undated handout picture received courtesy of Go Gentle Australia on August 5, 2019 of Kerry Robertson who died in July 2019.
This undated handout picture received courtesy of Go Gentle Australia on August 5, 2019 of Kerry Robertson who died in July 2019.
Image: Go Gentle Australia / AFP

A 61-year-old cancer patient has become the first person in over two decades to die under controversial assisted dying laws in Australia, a charity said.

Kerry Robertson died in July, three months after the mother-of-two ceased treatment for metastatic breast cancer, the support group Go Gentle Australia said Sunday.

The state of Victoria passed a law in 2017 to legalise the practice, which went into effect this June. Other states are now expected to follow suit.

Robertson, who ended her life in the southeastern town of Bendigo, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 -- which then spread into her bones, lung, brain, and liver.

She decided to stop receiving treatment in March when the side effects of chemotherapy were no longer manageable and took medication to end her life after a 26-day approval process, the charity said.

"It was quick, she was ready to go. Her body was failing her and she was in incredible pain. She'd been in pain for a long time," her daughter Jacqui said in a statement.

Euthanasia had previously been legal in Australia's Northern Territory, but those laws were overturned in a contentious move by the federal government in 1997.

READ MORE

Why deny others the right to escape a painful life?

Right-to-die activist Sean Davison's detractors may feel the law has caught up with him after he pleaded guilty to three counts of murder this week
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Right-to-die champion Sean Davison arrested for murder

Right-to-die activist Sean Davison has been arrested for murder in Cape Town.
News
10 months ago

The right to die: Bill tabled to clarify legal status of living wills

Congress of the People (COPE) MP Deidre Carter is planning to introduce a bill to parliament that will explicitly allow for living wills to be ...
Politics
11 months ago

Australia's oldest scientist heads to Switzerland to end life

Australia's oldest scientist, wearing a top labelled "ageing disgracefully", has left the country for Switzerland to end his life at the age of 104, ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  2. 'Millionaire' NSFAS student in court after 'spending spree' South Africa
  3. MaKhumalo’s co-op was meant to save Nkandla. Now it’s in ruins. Why? South Africa
  4. Cape mom goes up in flames after accidentally making turpentine bomb South Africa
  5. SIU boss blames 'sinister, corrupt' officials for public protector probe News

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
X