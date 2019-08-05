World

Death toll from Texas mass shooting rises to 21

05 August 2019 - 18:24 By AFP and reuters
This CCTV image obtained by KTSM 9 news channel shows the gunman identified as Patrick Crusius, 21, as he enters the Cielo Vista Walmart store in El Paso on August 3, 2019. Crusius, armed with an assault rifle, opened fire on shoppers at the packed Walmart store, reportedly killing at least 20 people in the latest mass shooting in the United States.
This CCTV image obtained by KTSM 9 news channel shows the gunman identified as Patrick Crusius, 21, as he enters the Cielo Vista Walmart store in El Paso on August 3, 2019. Crusius, armed with an assault rifle, opened fire on shoppers at the packed Walmart store, reportedly killing at least 20 people in the latest mass shooting in the United States.
Image: Courtesy of KTSM 9 / KTSM 9 news Channel / AFP

The death toll from a mass shooting in the southern US city of El Paso, Texas, rose to 21 after one of the wounded died in hospital on Monday, police confirmed.

"Sad to report that the number of fatalities increased by one. Victim passed early this morning at the hospital," the city's police department said on Twitter.

A man armed with a rifle opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, 26 people were wounded as panicked shoppers and employees scurried for cover before the gunman surrendered to police at the scene.

Many shoppers in the busy store were buying back-to-school supplies when they found themselves caught up in the latest U.S. mass shooting, which came just six days after a teenage gunman killed three people at a summer food festival in Northern California.

Saturday's suspect was officially identified as a 21-year-old white male from Allen, Texas, a Dallas suburb some 650 miles (1,046 km) east of El Paso, which lies along the Rio Grande, across the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juarez.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Texas mass shooting: Everything you need to know

Twenty people have been killed in a shooting spree in El Paso, Texas, while another nine were shot dead in Dayton, Ohio.
News
7 hours ago

Gunman kills 20, wounds 26 at Walmart store in El Paso, Texas

A man armed with a rifle opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, killing 20 people and wounding 26 others as panicked shoppers ...
News
1 day ago

John Legend, Rihanna & Cardi B slam Donald Trump over Texas and Ohio shootings: 'He inspires killers'

Musicians Rihanna, John Legend and Cardi B have lambasted US president Donald Trump for 'encouraging' racism and white supremacy.
Lifestyle
5 hours ago

Under-pressure Trump says 'hate has no place' after two mass shootings

President Donald Trump on Sunday said "hate has no place" in the United States after two mass shootings left 29 dead and sparked accusations that his ...
News
12 hours ago

Most read

  1. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  2. 'Millionaire' NSFAS student in court after 'spending spree' South Africa
  3. MaKhumalo’s co-op was meant to save Nkandla. Now it’s in ruins. Why? South Africa
  4. Cape mom goes up in flames after accidentally making turpentine bomb South Africa
  5. 'I shouldn't have to pay for mere legal errors': Busisiwe Mkhwebane News

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya
X