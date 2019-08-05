Death toll from Texas mass shooting rises to 21

The death toll from a mass shooting in the southern US city of El Paso, Texas, rose to 21 after one of the wounded died in hospital on Monday, police confirmed.

"Sad to report that the number of fatalities increased by one. Victim passed early this morning at the hospital," the city's police department said on Twitter.

A man armed with a rifle opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, 26 people were wounded as panicked shoppers and employees scurried for cover before the gunman surrendered to police at the scene.

Many shoppers in the busy store were buying back-to-school supplies when they found themselves caught up in the latest U.S. mass shooting, which came just six days after a teenage gunman killed three people at a summer food festival in Northern California.

Saturday's suspect was officially identified as a 21-year-old white male from Allen, Texas, a Dallas suburb some 650 miles (1,046 km) east of El Paso, which lies along the Rio Grande, across the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juarez.