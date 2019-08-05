Texas mass shooting: Everything you need to know

The world is reeling after two mass shootings in the US.

In El Paso, Texas, 20 people were killed and more than 26 injured, sparking widespread condemnation and renewed calls for stricter gun control laws in the country.

According to CNN, ABC and Al Jazeera, authorities arrested the suspect at the scene.

Here's what you need to know:

Suspect's identity and what happened

Al Jazeera reported that the suspect was identified by authorities as 21-year old Patrick Wood Crusius from Allen, Texas.

He opened fire at a Walmart store, close to the Cielo Vista Mall and the Mexican border checkpoint.

Erika Contreras told CNN that she, her 70-year-old mother and daughter were at Walmart when the shooting happened. She had gone to buy school supplies for her daughter.

She told the television channel that her daughter was severely traumatised by the incident. "It was chaos. You could see people on the floor who were hit. She couldn't breathe. She was hyperventilating. She was crying."