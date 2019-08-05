WATCH | Gang leader caught trying to escape jail disguised as his daughter

Brazilian authorities say Clauvino da Silva, also known as "Shorty", tried to leave prison dressed in his daughter's clothes and wearing a mask.

Daily Mail reported that "his nerves and awkwardness walking as a woman gave him away".

According to The Guardian Rio de Janeiro’s State Secretary of Prison Administration released a video in which Da Silva can be seen removing the mask and some of the clothes, and saying his full name.

He has been transferred to a maximum-security prison and will be disciplined, officials said.