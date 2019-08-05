WATCH | Gang leader caught trying to escape jail disguised as his daughter
05 August 2019 - 13:07
Brazilian authorities say Clauvino da Silva, also known as "Shorty", tried to leave prison dressed in his daughter's clothes and wearing a mask.
Daily Mail reported that "his nerves and awkwardness walking as a woman gave him away".
According to The Guardian Rio de Janeiro’s State Secretary of Prison Administration released a video in which Da Silva can be seen removing the mask and some of the clothes, and saying his full name.
He has been transferred to a maximum-security prison and will be disciplined, officials said.