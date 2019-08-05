World

WATCH | Gang leader caught trying to escape jail disguised as his daughter

05 August 2019 - 13:07 By timeslive

Brazilian authorities say Clauvino da Silva, also known as "Shorty", tried to leave prison dressed in his daughter's clothes and wearing a mask.

Daily Mail reported that "his nerves and awkwardness walking as a woman gave him away".

According to The Guardian Rio de Janeiro’s State Secretary of Prison Administration released a video in which Da Silva can be seen removing the mask and some of the clothes, and saying his full name.

He has been transferred to a maximum-security prison and will be disciplined, officials said.

MORE

WATCH | Recycling kindness: Joburg boy helps waste picker push trolley

A 10-year-old boy has warmed the hearts of South Africans after helping an informal recycler push his trolley up a hill.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Ermergerd! Doctors remove 526 teeth from 7-year-old

The procedure to remove the teeth lasted five hours.
News
4 days ago

WATCH | Best hitchhiker ever? Lion catches joy ride during game drive

They were there to see lions, but had no idea they would be giving one a lift.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  2. 'Millionaire' NSFAS student in court after 'spending spree' South Africa
  3. MaKhumalo’s co-op was meant to save Nkandla. Now it’s in ruins. Why? South Africa
  4. Cape mom goes up in flames after accidentally making turpentine bomb South Africa
  5. 'I shouldn't have to pay for mere legal errors': Busisiwe Mkhwebane News

Latest Videos

'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya
Conmen caught on CCTV short-changing garages in Bloem
X