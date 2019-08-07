WATCH | Gang leader who dressed as daughter in prison break attempt found dead
A Brazilian inmate, whose masked attempt to break out of jail dressed as his daughter reverberated around the world, was found dead in his cell on August 6 2019, after apparently having hanged himself, Rio de Janeiro state authorities said.
Brazil's state prison service said the body of Clauvino da Silva was found at the high-security prison complex he had attempted to escape from disguised as his daughter.
Prison officials said it appeared that Silva had hanged himself in a solitary confinement cell he'd been sent to as punishment for his escape attempt.
The Guardian reports "Silva, a member of Brazil's Red Command drug faction, had been serving a nearly 73-year sentence when he tried to flee on Saturday with the help of a silicone mask, a black bra and wig, and a skin-tight T-shirt emblazoned with three pink doughnuts."
The BBC reports "Silva's daughter, who had stayed in his cell while her father tried to escape, was being investigated along with eight other people for their alleged involvement in the attempted jailbreak."