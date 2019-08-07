World

Lightning blows up a toilet in Florida

07 August 2019 - 18:03 By afp
A toilet was in bits and pieces after being struck by lightning in Florida, US.
A toilet was in bits and pieces after being struck by lightning in Florida, US.
Image: 123rf.com/Richard Valdez

A bolt of lightning struck a septic tank in Florida, setting off a chain reaction that obliterated a couple's toilet.

Luckily, no one was using the commode when it blew up during a storm on Sunday, said Marylou Ward, who owns the house in Charlotte county in west-central Florida.

"It used to be our toilet," Ward told the local news outlet Wink. "We have nothing now."

Photos show the toilet in bits and, outside the house, a trail of what looks like freshly turned soil running from the septic tank to the bathroom.

Lightning ignited methane gas from fecal matter built up in the pipes, Jordan Hagadorn, owner of A-1 Affordable Plumbing, which dealt with the incident, told USA Today.

"The toilet exploded in home owners master bathroom sending porcelain airborne like a missile (the porcelain penetrated into wall). Most likely all sewer piping will need to be replaced and septic tank," the plumbing company wrote on Facebook.

MORE

Lightning blamed as 45,000 whiskey barrels torched in US

A fire blamed on a lightning strike at a warehouse in the US state of Kentucky destroyed 45,000 barrels of Jim Beam whiskey, its parent company said ...
News
1 month ago

Man struck by lightning after seeking shelter under tree

A man who sought shelter under a tree suffered burn wounds and cardiac complications after being struck by lightning west of Johannesburg, paramedics ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  2. WATCH | Bullets fly across forecourt as cash-in-transit heist turns deadly South Africa
  3. WATCH | Gang leader caught trying to escape jail disguised as his daughter World
  4. WATCH | 'Chatty conmen' confuse cashiers into giving them money South Africa
  5. 'We just want her home': Search under way for missing Meghan Cremer South Africa

Latest Videos

Help find Meghan Cremer: Here is what we know so far
Gang leader who dressed as daughter in prison break attempt found dead
X