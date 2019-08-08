World

Volcano near Tokyo erupts, prompting warnings

08 August 2019 - 06:23 By AFP
This handout screen grab captured by Jiji Press from a Japan Meteorological Agency surveillance camera on August 7, 2019 shows an eruption of Mount Asama, on the border of Gunma and Nagano prefectures in central Japan.
This handout screen grab captured by Jiji Press from a Japan Meteorological Agency surveillance camera on August 7, 2019 shows an eruption of Mount Asama, on the border of Gunma and Nagano prefectures in central Japan.
Image: JIJI PRESS / Japan Meteorological Agency / AFP

A volcano near Tokyo has erupted for the first time in four years, throwing ash and smoke nearly two kilometres into the sky and sparking warnings not to approach the mountain.

Mount Asama, some 140 kilometres (90 miles) northwest of the Japanese capital, exploded overnight and prompted the national meteorological agency to raise its alert level to three out of five, meaning people should avoid the crater.

The agency warned that large rocks and fast-moving flows of hot gas could affect a radius of four kilometres from the crater and that nearby towns could be hit by smaller rocks and ash depending on prevailing winds.

An agency official told AFP on Thursday that gas was still being thrown into the air but at a "normal" level. "We don't see activity picking up," he said.

Mount Asama last erupted in June 2015. There were no injuries in the small eruption. 

Most read

  1. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  2. WATCH | Bullets fly across forecourt as cash-in-transit heist turns deadly South Africa
  3. She's coming home - 'Babsie' to be freed from Thai jail South Africa
  4. Man 'bets' his wife after running out of cash, lets two men 'gang-rape' her: ... World
  5. WATCH | Gang leader caught trying to escape jail disguised as his daughter World

Latest Videos

Help find Meghan Cremer: Here is what we know so far
Gang leader who dressed as daughter in prison break attempt found dead
X