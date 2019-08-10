North Korea conducts new missile tests as Trump backs Kim on war games

North Korea conducted the latest in a series of missile launches on Saturday to protest US-South Korean war games, just hours after US President Donald Trump expressed his own frustration with the exercises.

Defence officials in Seoul said what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles were fired at daybreak from near the northeastern city of Hamhung, flying 400 kilometres before splashing down in the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan.

It was the fifth round of launches in two weeks, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un labelling them a "solemn warning" over the joint military drills that began just days ago.

Saturday's tests came shortly after Trump said he agreed with Kim's opposition to the war games - albeit for financial rather than military reasons.

Trump has repeatedly talked up his close personal relationship with Kim, as his administration seeks to resume stalled denuclearisation talks with the North.

"I got a very beautiful letter from Kim Jong Un yesterday," Trump said. "It was a very positive letter."

"He wasn't happy with the war games. I've never liked it either. I've never been a fan. And you know why? I don't like paying for it."