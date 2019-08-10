World

Texas shooting suspect told police he targeted 'Mexicans'

10 August 2019 - 09:30 By Julio Cesar-Chavez
Friends and family surround the casket of Juan Velazquez, six days after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, US on August 9 2019.
Friends and family surround the casket of Juan Velazquez, six days after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, US on August 9 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

The suspected gunman accused of killing 22 people in a shooting rampage at Walmart in El Paso, Texas, last weekend confessed while surrendering and told police he was targeting "Mexicans", according to an El Paso police affidavit released on Friday.

The suspect, Patrick Crusius, 21, came out of his vehicle, stopped at an intersection, "and stated out loud 'I'm the shooter'", Detective Adrian Garcia said in the affidavit on Sunday, a day after the shooting.

Crusius has been charged with capital murder and is being held without bond.

The affidavit said Crusius waived his right to remain silent after he was taken into custody and told detectives he entered the Walmart with an AK-47 and multiple magazines.

"The defendant stated his target (was) Mexicans," the affidavit said.

Man armed with loaded rifle, body armour arrested at Missouri Walmart

Police arrested a man in body armour, with a loaded rifle and 100 rounds of ammunition, who walked into a Walmart store in Springfield, Missouri, on ...
News
1 day ago

Crusius is accused of shooting and killing 22 people and wounding two dozen more on Saturday, shortly after a manifesto appeared online explaining his motivation and decrying a "Hispanic invasion" of the United States.

Most of those listed as dead had Hispanic names.

GUN CONTROL DEBATE

Just hours later, a gunman wearing body armor and a mask opened fire in a crowded neighborhood in Dayton, Ohio, killing nine people, including his own sister.

President Donald Trump visited both communities on Thursday and was met with chanting protesters who accused him of inflaming tensions with anti-immigrant and racially charged rhetoric.

Authorities said Crusius drove 11 hours from his hometown of Allen, Texas, near Dallas, to perpetrate a massacre in the predominantly Hispanic city of El Paso. Authorities say the mass shooting is being investigated as a hate crime and act of domestic terrorism.

Death toll from Texas shooting rampage rises to 22, Trump to visit El Paso

Two more victims of a shooting rampage at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, died of their wounds on Monday, police said, raising the death toll to ...
News
4 days ago

Democratic presidential candidates have accused Trump of fanning racist, white nationalist sentiments with anti-immigrant, racially charged language at rallies and on Twitter. They said he has created political climate conducive to hate-based violence.

Trump suggested on Friday he could persuade the powerful National Rifle Association lobby group to drop its strong opposition to gun restrictions after recent mass shootings that have reignited the gun control debate.

Nearly half of all Americans believe another mass shooting in the United States is highly likely soon, according to a Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll released on Friday.

White House officials and big social media companies met on Friday to talk about how to curb extremism online after the shootings but the White House declined to comment on who took part in the closed-door session. 

- Reuters

MORE

SA star on living in America: I had to ask my son’s pre-school for its shooter policy

'My son starts preschool next month. He is two. I have to ask what their shooter policy is because we live in America. That. Is. Not. Normal. That. ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Walmart to keep selling guns despite recent shootings at its stores

Despite two deadly shootings at its stores in less than a week, American retail giant Walmart has no plans to stop selling guns and ammunition, a ...
News
5 days ago

WATCH | Texas mass shooting: Everything you need to know

Twenty people have been killed in a shooting spree in El Paso, Texas, while another nine were shot dead in Dayton, Ohio.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Meghan Cremer's body found at Cape Town sand mine South Africa
  2. IN PICTURES | Man bust trying to take R1.7m from SA to Botswana - this is what ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Rustenburg High School choir goes viral with Freddie Mercury tribute South Africa
  4. WATCH | Dramatic car chase ends in arrests and furious onlookers South Africa
  5. IN PICTURES | Three in court for murdering Meghan Cremer with a rope around her ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Armed woman and 15 others carry out chocolate raid in Joburg
Police raid Johannesburg CBD in counterfeit crackdown
X