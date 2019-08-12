Hong Kong airport grinds to a halt as protests swell

Roads to the airport were congested and car parks were full, the authority said. The increasingly violent protests have plunged the Chinese-ruled territory into its most serious crisis in decades, presenting Chinese leader Xi Jinping with one of his biggest popular challenges since he came to power in 2012.

Monday’s cancellation came as China’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs office said the city had reached a critical juncture and after police had made a show of demonstrating a powerful water cannon.

The protests began in opposition to a bill allowing extradition to the mainland but have widened to highlight other grievances, drawing broad support. Over the weekend, as demonstrators threw up barricades across the city, police shot volleys of tear gas into crowded underground train stations for the first time, and fired bean-bag rounds at close range. Scores of protesters were arrested, sometimes after being beaten with batons and bloodied by police.

Police have arrested more than 600 people since the unrest began more than two months ago. Tear gas was fired at the blackshirted crowds in districts on Hong Kong island, Kowloon and the New Territories, with one young female medic hospitalised after being shot in the right eye, triggering a protest by medical workers.

“Hong Kong’s protesters have been frequently using extremely dangerous tools to attack the police in recent days, constituting serious crimes with sprouts of terrorism emerging,” said Hong Kong and Macau Affairs office spokesman Yang Guang. “Hong Kong has come to a critical juncture. All those who care about Hong Kong’s future, must firmly come out and say no to all violent behaviour, say no to all violent people.”

AIRPORT SIT-IN

At the airport, thousands of activists have occupied the arrivals hall for days. Wearing black, the mostly young protesters have chanted slogans “No rioters, only tyranny!” and “Liberate Hong Kong!“ while politely approaching travellers with flyers describing their demands and explaining the unrest.

The airport is the world’s busiest air cargo port and the eighth busiest by passenger traffic, says the Airports Council International (ACI), a global association. Demonstrators say they are fighting the erosion of the “one country, two systems” arrangement enshrining some autonomy for Hong Kong when China took it back from Britain in 1997.