WATCH | Woman drinks her own urine to make her skin glow
Skincare routine, anyone? A woman is sharing her "secret" to glowing skin, but not everyone will be keen to try it.
Thirty-year-old Ruby Karyo revealed that urine is the secret behind her glowing and fair complexion. Yes, pee!
Karyo has been drinking her urine since she was 19 years old after her father introduced her to a technique dubbed "urine therapy".
She also sprays it on her face, claiming the practice is responsible for not only her glowing skin but her good health too.
In a video that has been posted on SWNS' YouTube page, Karyo can be seen taking a big sip of her pee. The clip also shows her dabbing pee on her face before going to bed, saying that the breakout will vanish by the following morning.
Watch the video below:
According to Unilad, Karyo's boyfriend Brian Offenburger, 56, has also been drinking his urine to cure his baldness.
Crazy? Not so much...
Healthline reported that the medicinal use of urine is still practiced in some parts of the world.
"Known today as urine therapy, urophagia, or urotherapy, the medicinal use of urine is still practiced in some parts of the world.
"Reports dating back to ancient Rome, Greece, and Egypt suggest that urine therapy has been used to treat everything from acne to cancer. There was a time when doctors tested for diabetes in urine by taste."