California Highway Patrol officer, suspect killed in shootout

A California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer was killed along with the suspect in the shooting and two other officers were wounded during a shootout in southern California on Monday evening, police and news media reported.

A CHP dispatcher confirmed the shootout and the fatalities happened about at about 5:30 p.m. in Riverside, California, about 55 miles (86 km) east of Los Angeles just off U.S. Interstate 215.

"One of our officers succumbed to the injuries sustained," a CHP representative said on Twitter late Monday.

The conditions of the two wounded officers were not disclosed. No other official details were immediately released by the police.