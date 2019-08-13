World

Hong Kong protests: what you need to know

13 August 2019 - 13:48 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Anti-extradition demonstrators march for democratic reforms in Hong Kong.
Anti-extradition demonstrators march for democratic reforms in Hong Kong.
Image: REUTERS/Edgar Su

Hong Kong continues to dominate global news headlines as protesters demonstrate against the extradition bill on country's streets.

Since June, thousands have taken to the streets to oppose the proposed law, lamenting that it would allow the authorities to oppress people whose political views are different from the government's. 

Extradition bill

If approved, the bill would allow for those suspected of crime to be deported to mainland China, where the ruling Communist party controls the courts, according to the Guardian.

The bill's approval was suspended by Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam, but the protesters remain dissatisfied and are calling for the bill's complete withdrawal. 

Demands

Protesters have demanded the media refrain from referring to them as "rioters" instead of protesters; the unconditional release of protesters; and an independent inquiry into police behaviour.

Knock-on effects

A BBC report claims that the effects of the protests are now being felt by the country's hospitality industry, as countries including the US, UK and Ireland warn their citizens to exercise caution when visiting Hong Kong. 

Travellers are also feeling the effects as flights to and from Hong Kong continue to get cancelled. Joining that trend is South African Airways, which announced the cancellation of flights on Monday. 

The airline's Tlali Tlali said Hong Kong's authorities blamed this on the ongoing protests, but assured that those affected would be helped. 

"The authorities in Hong Kong have suspended air operations to and from the airport. Assistance will be provided to all ticketed customers holding an SAA ticket [only] via any SAA call centre, city travel office or your own travel agent."

WATCH | 'I came from SA to move away from this': SA woman caught in Hong Kong protests goes viral

"Entitlement" and "ignorance" are words that have been used to describe a South African woman, who is trending on social media for "making the Hong ...
News
7 hours ago

Protests ground SAA flights between Johannesburg and Hong Kong

All flights between Johannesburg and Hong Kong on South African Airways were grounded on Monday following protest action at Hong Kong International ...
News
23 hours ago

Hong Kong airport grinds to a halt as protests swell

Hong Kong’s airport cancelled all flights on Monday, with authorities blaming demonstrators for the disruption of one of the world’s busiest ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'Rolex Gang' arrested in Sandton South Africa
  2. Brazen thieves steal jewellery worth R300m from Johann Rupert's warehouse News
  3. Killers may have tracked Marc Batchelor on WhatsApp News
  4. SABC's total soccer blackout: radio barred from even giving scores News
  5. WATCH | Krugersdorp killings: 'Cult leaders are cunning and believe they are ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Hong Kong riot police manhandle young demonstrator
'Girl, don't yell at me': Priyanka Chopra responds to questioning over India, ...
X