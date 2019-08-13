World

Hundreds of protesters stage new rally at Hong Kong airport

13 August 2019 - 09:07 By AFP
Some anti-extradition bill protesters rest on the floor a day after the airport was closed due to a protest, at Hong Kong International Airport, China August 13, 2019.
Some anti-extradition bill protesters rest on the floor a day after the airport was closed due to a protest, at Hong Kong International Airport, China August 13, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters staged a new rally on Tuesday at Hong Kong's airport, a day after a massive demonstration there triggered a shutdown at the busy international travel hub.

Only a handful of protesters stayed through the night, and flights resumed at the airport early in the morning. But by afternoon, several hundred demonstrators had returned, responding to a call for a new rally.

Protesters were wearing the signature black of the movement that began in opposition to a bill allowing extradition to mainland China but has morphed into a broader call for democratic freedoms.

They chanted "Stand with Hong Kong, stand for freedom," as passengers scrambling to catch rescheduled and delayed flights wheeled their luggage through the airport.

Authorities cancelled all remaining flights into and out of the airport on Monday afternoon after thousands of protesters flooded the building.

Operations resumed early Tuesday morning, but a massive backlog of cancelled flights meant many take-offs were being delayed or cancelled. 

READ MORE

Protests ground SAA flights between Johannesburg and Hong Kong

All flights between Johannesburg and Hong Kong on South African Airways were grounded on Monday following protest action at Hong Kong International ...
News
18 hours ago

Hong Kong airport grinds to a halt as protests swell

Hong Kong’s airport cancelled all flights on Monday, with authorities blaming demonstrators for the disruption of one of the world’s busiest ...
News
20 hours ago

WATCH | 'I came from SA to move away from this': SA woman caught in Hong Kong protests goes viral

"Entitlement" and "ignorance" are words that have been used to describe a South African woman, who is trending on social media for "making the Hong ...
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Rolex Gang' arrested in Sandton South Africa
  2. Brazen thieves steal jewellery worth R300m from Johann Rupert's warehouse News
  3. Killers may have tracked Marc Batchelor on WhatsApp News
  4. SABC's total soccer blackout: radio barred from even giving scores News
  5. Mac Maharaj trashes claims that Siphiwe Nyanda was an apartheid spy News

Latest Videos

Hong Kong riot police manhandle young demonstrator
'Girl, don't yell at me': Priyanka Chopra responds to questioning over India, ...
X