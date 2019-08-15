Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy report finds broken bones in his neck - report

Disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy report found that he had several broken bones in his neck, the Washington Post reported late on Wednesday.

Such breaks can happen to people who hang themselves, the Post reported, citing unidentified sources familiar with the autopsy results. However, the newspaper said such breaks can also happen to people who are strangled.

Epstein, a multi-millionaire and a convicted sexual offender, was facing a slew of sex trafficking charges. He was found dead in a federal prison in New York City on Saturday.