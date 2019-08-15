Nearly 600,000 advised to evacuate as storm makes landfall on Japan

Krosa, a Khmer word for crane, was packing sustained winds of 108 kmh (67 mph) and gusts up to 144 kmh (90 mph) when it made landfall in the western Japanese prefecture of Hiroshima, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

"Given the predictions of record rains and high winds, we'd like to ask people in the affected areas to avoid going outside if they can, and to make early preparations to evacuate if needed according to directions of the local authorities," Yoshihide Suga, chief cabinet secretary, told a news conference.

Despite the rain, there were no reports of flooding, and only a handful of injuries. One elderly man was in a critical condition after slipping off a wharf and falling into the sea.

More than 200 people died in torrential rains and flooding in parts of western Japan in 2018, areas that could also be hit by severe rains from Krosa - memories that some people said remained far too vivid.

"Given what happened last year, I came here really early," one elderly man at an evacuation centre in Kure, which was badly hit in 2018, told national broadcaster NHK. He lost his home and is still living in temporary housing.