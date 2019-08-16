Four killed in blast at Pakistan mosque

A blast at a mosque in southwest Pakistan killed four people on Friday and wounded more than 20, police said, adding the death toll could rise.

The imam of the mosque, located 25 km (15 miles) from the city of Quetta, was killed in the explosion, police said.

"The blast was carried out through a timed device that was planted under the wooden chair of the prayer leader," said Quetta's chief of police Abdul Razzaq Chmeea.